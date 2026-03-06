Indore News: Man Flees With Seized Car From Police Station, Causes Accident 500 Mtrs Away |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident came to light on Holi night when a youth allegedly escaped with a car seized during a drink-and-drive action at the Aerodrome police station and caused an accident about 500 metres away from the station. One person was critically injured in the incident.

According to information, the Aerodrome police had caught a car driver identified as Deepak during a checking drive in the Chhota Bangarda area for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The police brought the suspect along with the car to the police station.

While officers were busy with paperwork, the suspect allegedly picked up the car keys from inside the police station and fled with the vehicle.

While escaping, the suspect allegedly drove the car at high speed and hit a motorcycle about 500 metres from the police station. In the accident, a bike rider was seriously injured. Another person also sustained injuries and was given medical treatment.

The incident came to light after a young woman recorded a video of the sequence and shared it on social media, where it went viral. The video has raised questions about the functioning and security at the police station, with people asking how the suspect managed to escape with the seized car and why the policemen present there could not stop him.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Tarun Bhati said police were carrying out checking and there was a heavy crowd at the station that night. Taking advantage of the rush, the suspect picked up the car keys kept on a table and fled. By the time police tried to catch him, he had already escaped with the car and soon caused the accident nearby.

Police later caught the suspect and registered a case under relevant sections. Further investigation is under way.