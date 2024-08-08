Indore: Eyeing Hike In Seats, DAVV Plans Expansion At Outlay Of Rs 129 Cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eyeing hike in seats, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), one of the leading universities of the state, is set to embark on an ambitious expansion project with construction of new buildings for four major teaching departments. Poised to commence soon, the expansion project aimed at enhancing DAVV's infrastructure and academic offerings will cost Rs 129 crore to the universityís exchequer.

International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) will receive a state-of-the-art facility spanning 15,525 square metres at a cost of Rs 31 crore. The new building will nearly double the number of classrooms, allowing the department to accommodate a greater number of students and expand its course offerings. Additionally, the School of Law will see a new building constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, while the School of Economics will expand from Rs 19 crore investment. The School of Social Science will also have a new facility, with an allocated budget of Rs 11 crore.

These expansions will enable the university to double the capacity of high-demand courses such as the MBA (Management Science) and six-year MTech, BCom (Honours) offered by IIPS, MBA (Business Economics) and MBA (Financial Services) and BA (Economics) by School of Economics.

Financial Strategy and Project Timeline

The comprehensive expansion project, including several other initiatives, will cost a total of Rs 129 crore and is expected to be completed within three years. Indore Development Authority (IDA) will oversee the execution of Rs 99 crore worth of projects, while the remaining work will be managed by other agencies.

To fund the project, DAVV plans to utilise Rs 57 crore from fixed deposits belonging to IIPS and approximately Rs 25 crore from other departments. Additionally, the university is set to receive Rs 15 crore from PM Usha Yojana. ëA MoU with IDA will to be finalised soon,í registrar Ajay Verma said.

Verma highlighted that the annual construction work would average between Rs 43 and Rs 44 crore. He also mentioned that DAVV aims to increase seats in existing popular courses and introduce new programmes, projecting an additional annual income of up to Rs 5 crore due to the increase in fee collections.

Read Also 11-Year-Old Kaushik Saved By Bone Marrow Transplant At Super Specialty Hospital In Indore

New Research and Administrative Facilities

A notable addition to the Takshila campus will be the Central Research Instrumentation Centre, which will be built for Rs 23 crore. This facility will house DAVVís IT Centre and the Data Science Department, consolidating resources in a single, modern building under the PM Usha Yojana initiative.

Moreover, DAVV will construct a modern auditorium with a 300-seat capacity at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. This venue will host various university functions and departmental events, providing a dedicated space for cultural and academic activities. In a parallel development, DAVV is set to build a new administrative block on its RNT Marg campus.

Component Cost

IIPS New Building Rs 31 cr

School of Economics Rs 8.28 cr

School of Law Rs 19 cr

Social Science Rs 10.9 cr

Auditorium (300 capacity) Rs 2.57 cr

Staff Housing (48 units) Rs 7.3 cr

Admin Building Rs 2.7 cr

Outer Development Rs 3 cr

STP (300 MLD) Rs 4.9 cr

PM-USHA projects Rs 23.9 cr

Total with GST Rs 129 cr