11-Year-Old Kaushik Saved By Bone Marrow Transplant At Super Specialty Hospital In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Happiness has returned to the family of 11-year-old Kaushik, who has successfully undergone a bone marrow transplant after battling leukemia.

The patients is healthy and back to school, bringing immense relief and joy to his family. His father, Bankim Sen, expressed profound gratitude to the doctors and staff.

Kaushik's ordeal began in 2021 when he developed a fever. Initially diagnosed with dengue and low platelet count, his condition worsened, leading to repeated blood transfusions. Further tests in Indore revealed the devastating diagnosis of leukemia on September 23, 2022, plunging his family into despair.

Kaushik’s father, Bankim Sen, a hair salon owner in Badgaon, West Nimar, was overwhelmed by the enormous treatment cost of Rs 30-35 lakhs. Despite initial chemotherapy at MY Hospital, Kaushik's health deteriorated, and his appendix burst, prompting a transfer to Super Specialty Hospital Indore.

At Super Specialty Hospital, a team of doctors recommended a bone marrow transplant. Kaushik’s 13-year-old brother, Krishnakant, stepped up as the donor.

Treatment funded through various funds

The treatment was funded through various sources, including PM Care Fund, Chief Minister's Swayamsevak Anudan Nidhi, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and CSR funds.

Dr Prachi Chaudhary of Super Specialty Hospital highlighted that bone marrow transplants are a viable treatment for cancer and blood-borne diseases, requiring special precautions. The hospital has successfully performed many such transplants, including Kaushik’s.