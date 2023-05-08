Indore: ‘Exercise should be done according to one’s need not as a competition’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Exercise should be done according to one's own needs without competing against the gym's treadmill machine or with the exercise style done by your friend,” Dr AK Pancholia said.

He was addressing the session organised by Indian Medical Association-Indore branch on ‘Gym Deaths – Causes and Remedies’.

Addressing the session, Dr Pancholia said that it would be appropriate for every person to choose the category of exercise recognising his physical ability.

“A goal of 150 minutes per week is beneficial, although exercise should be stopped immediately if dizziness, chest pain, or difficulty breathing occurs. The untimely deaths can be avoided if a pre-exercise medical check-up is done when men reach the age of 45 years and women reach the age of 55 years,” Dr Pancholia said.

Similarly, Dr CP Kothari said that today's youth challenges themselves with diet and exercise to get 6 pack abs which is unacceptable.

Dr AD Bhatnagar called for training of CPR to the trainers in gymnasiums and talked about keeping lifesaving AED (defibrillator) in the gym.

Dr Anil Bhadoria, President IMA-Indore, organised a CPR training session and assured to make efforts to train the trainers of gyms.

Dr Sangram Singh and Dr Mukesh Birla also shared the knowledge and case studies with the participants.

Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Youth Commission Dr Nishant Khare was also honoured during the event while first bulletin was also released by the IMA 23-24 team.