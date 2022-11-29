Indore: Ex-employee robs Rs 2L from courier office

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ex-employee of a courier office, who was fired a year ago, robbed Rs 2 lakhs from there along with two of his accomplices and fled.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the courier company's office is situated behind Scheme No 78. Police have registered a case against accused Baldev Kushwah, who used to work at the courier office, and was positively identified by his ex-colleagues.

Police said that all three youths wearing masks and caps approached Vikas Singhar at the office’s counter and said that they wanted a job at the courier service.

Vikas asked all three to come the following day after which the youths left. Later, it was found that more than Rs 2 lakh kept in the drawer of the counter was missing.

Later, when CCTV was checked, they saw who had stolen the money and looking closely, Baldev was identified, even though he was wearing a mask.