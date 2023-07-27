Indore: BTech Student Stabbed To Death, Woman Student Among 4 Arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth pursuing BTech from a city college was stabbed to death following an altercation in Vijay Nagar area in the wee hours of Wednesday. Four accused, including a girl, have been arrested in the case. The deceased was identified as Monu alias Prabhash Pawar.

According to DCP (Zone-2) Abhishek Anand, the incident took place between 3.30 am and 3.45 am in Scheme Number 54. Monu alias Prabhash Pawar along with his friends Titu, Rachit, Vishal and Harshit Jat and another friend were in a car and were stopped by four persons including a girl, who is ex-friend of Titu, who were on a scooter.

Monu along with his three friends was going to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan in a car when Titu, who was driving the car, spotted Taniya with three youths on a scooter near MR-9 Square and said that she was his old friend and he had ended friendship with her a few months ago. Titu and Rachit, who was sitting next to the driver’s seat, soon started talking with Taniya and their conversation continued till they reached near Hotel Sayaji.

At this point, the youth, who was riding the scooter, stopped his vehicle in front of their car. Taniya alleged that they were taunting her. Soon one of her friends carrying a knife attacked Rachit but he managed to escape as the windscreen was not properly opened. Then, the accused attacked Monu, who was sitting in the rear seat. Monu received an injury on his chest. The accused fled the scene and Monu’s friends took him to the hospital where he died during treatment.

The accused were identified as Taniya, Shoubhik, Ritik and Chhotu. Taniya was arrested from her aunt's house at Sheetal Nagar. According to DCP Anand, four teams from Vijay Nagar, Lasudia, Pardesipura and MIG were formed to trace and arrest the accused.

It is said that Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi was on night patrolling and he along with police force reached the spot. He got information about the ugly incident. After that Vijay Nagar police registered a case against the attackers.

A case under Sections 302, 307 and 341 of the IPC has been registered against the accused on the complaint of Monu’s friend Vishal Thakur on Wednesday morning.

Vishal is a resident of Rajgarh and a CA aspirant. He resides in Ishwar Apartment in Saket Nagar. He informed the police that he along with his friends Monu alias Prabhash, Titu, Harshit Jat and Rachit Sahu were going to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan when the incident occurred.

Sources said the girl surrendered before the police on Wednesday afternoon. However, the police claimed that they gathered information about the girl and arrested her from her place. Preliminary investigation revealed that Taniya is a resident of Khargone and is employed in a company in the city and is also studying. The police are questioning her to know the exact reason behind the incident.

3 Accused Have Past Criminal Record

