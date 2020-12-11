​ Indore: Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar warns that negligence in meter reading will invite action

Indore:

Energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar here on Friday stated that strict action would be taken against officials if complaint pertaining to wrong meter readings were received.

“The negligence in meter reading should be checked. One meter out of 100 should be read by joint engineer and assistant engineer themselves,” he said while chairing a meeting of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company at Pologround.

He also directed for setting up help desk at some cent​res ​and zones, where consumers can get all information. “This will send a positive message among consumers,” he said.

The minister stated that information on the company's portal and website should be in Hindi, so that more consumers can understand it.

He said, “I personally interact with electricity consumers on the phone. The MD and other officials should also keep this kind of communication with consumers.”

Tomar said that he had requested the Chief Minister also to talk to at least five electricity consumers in a month.

The minister said that power theft should be stopped. He said ​he had ​sought a report on success of smart meter so that the same system can be implemented in other cities also.

Transformer failure rate reduced from LRU

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar informed the minister that transformer ​failure ​rate is continuously decreasing and today West Discom’s rate is lowest in the state. “The local repair unit (LRU) operated at various campuses of the company has helped in reducing the failure rate. So far more than 8000 transformers have been repaired in the LRU,” he added.