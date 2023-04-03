Indore: Employee dies of electrocution at restaurant

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a restaurant was electrocuted at his workplace under Azad Nagar police station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Jitendra Chouhan, 28 years, a resident of Chouhan Nagar area of the city. He was employed at a restaurant near Teen Imli Square. On Saturday, he was electrocuted at the restaurant and was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

On Sunday, the police conducted the autopsy and handed over the body to his family members. The statements of the hotel employees are also being recorded by the police to know more about the incident. Also, the safety measures in the hotel are also being checked by the police.

In another incident, an eight-year-old boy died after he was reportedly bitten by a poisonous insect at his place in the Hatod area. According to the police, the boy named Mangal was rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. His family members informed the police that he was bitten by a poisonous insect after which his condition deteriorated. The body was sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway into the case.

Police still clueless about Rs 11 lakh theft

Khajrana police are clueless about the thieves who managed to flee after stealing Rs 11 lakh from a car showroom a couple of days ago. According to the police, the thieves entered a showroom near Star Square and fled with a box containing cash on Friday night. At the time of the incident, some security guards were present in the vicinity but they were unaware of the incident. Some suspects were captured on the CCTVs installed in the showroom and the police are searching for the suspects based on CCTV footage but have not been able to identify them till Sunday night.