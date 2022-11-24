e-Paper Get App
Indore sports update: Emerald, Shishukunj and DPS in semis

Thursday, November 24, 2022
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Quarter final matches were played in Sahodaya Samagam basketball tournament  held at Golden International School on Wednesday.

DPS defeated Golden by 17-12,  Emerald  beat  Medicaps by 19-16, Advance beat  Colonel Academy by 14-11 and Shishukuj defeated Sathya Sai by 26-23 in a closely fought match to make it to the semi-finals in the 19-year-old girls category. School's Principal Reena Khurana and Director Gopal Agarwal enjoyed all the  matches.

Devaj Cricket Academy  win by 45 runs  

A match was played between Indore Colts and Devaj Cricket Academy   in the  Pawan Sindal under-18 competition, in which Devaj Cricket Academy scored 177 runs in 50 overs while playing first. Saransh Surana contributed 54 and Gaurish Baphana contributed 34 runs. Tanmay Lilaldia took 3 and Harsh Soni took 2 wickets. In response, the Indore Colts team could only score 132 runs in 99 overs losing all wickets and lost the match by 45 runs. Chetan Patidar scored maximum 31 runs. Mridul Shukla took 4 and Agamya Singh took 2 wickets.

Medicaps and DPS in final 

On the third day of Football tournament  of  Sahodaya Under-14 boys category held at Medicaps International School, The first semi-final was played between Medicaps International School and La Sagees in which Medicaps School won 2 - 0. In the second semi-final, DPS (Nipania)   beat Prestige Public School  by 2- 0. 

Shree Academy's wrestlers selected for national competition 

Wrestler Deekasha  Sanyas and Rajat Kaushal of Shree Academy located in village Kodaria received gold and silver medals respectively in the  state level wrestling competition. Deeksha   won gold medal in state level 38kg freestyle wrestling competition held in Datia. Similarly, Rajat   got silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling competition  organized  at Shamshabad and booked  their  place in the Madhya Pradesh team. On this success of both the wrestlers, Principal Sudha Patel, Public Teacher Rajesh Badodia, Umesh Chaudhary, Director of the school Rajesh Patidar, Principal Hemlata Patidar, Mishrilal Sule, Mansingh Yadav, Mannu wrestler, Umesh Kaushal, Abhishek Marolia, Divkant Dwivedi, Vijay Patidar , Rameshchandra Soni, Ustad Sajjan Singh Thakur and Rohit Pal congratulated  both wrestlers. 

