Indore: Electric City Bus Crashes Into Autorickshaw & Van, 2 Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An electric city bus crashed into a stationary van and an autorickshaw that had stopped at the traffic red signal at Shastri Market Square on Friday. This collision caused the rickshaw to hit two bikes in front of it.

The passengers in the van dashed against the windshield upon the impact, leading to a brawl at the scene. Police were called to clear the vehicles while the bus driver claimed that the bus brakes had failed. However, when others checked the bus, the brakes were functioning. The incident occurred around 11:30 AM at Shastri Market Square where several vehicles, including the van and rickshaw were waiting at a red signal. The electric bus, heading from Regal to Bada Ganpati, came from behind and crashed into them. The impact caused the rickshaw to hit two bikes in front and the riders fell on the ground.

Autorickshaw driver beaten due to misunderstanding

The auto driver, Rajendra Silwani stated that three females were in his vehicle and he was heading to Gujarati School. One of them suffered a face injury and started bleeding after the collision. As soon as the rickshaw collided with the bikes, the biker riders mistakenly assumed it was the rickshaw driver's fault and beat him up.

Meanwhile, the van driver got out and hit the bus driver Sunil Chaudhary with a stick. The van driver stated that the bus first hit his vehicle which prevented more severe damage to the auto rickshaw. If the van had not been there, the auto rickshaw occupants could have been seriously harmed. He stated that he hit the windshield and the passengers fell on him after the collision.

Bus driver claims brake failure

Bus driver Sunil claimed that the bus's pressure dropped suddenly while climbing the Shastri Bridge which causes brake failure. Later, the bus crashed into the van and then the auto rickshaw. He was en route from Regal to Bada Ganpati with 20 passengers on board. However, witnesses claimed that when another driver tested the bus, the brakes were working.