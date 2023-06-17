Indore: ED Custody Over, Land Shark Madda Sent To Jail

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The special ED court sent land shark Deepak Madda alias Deepak Sisodiya to judicial custody on Friday after the end of ED’s remand period.

Madda was produced at the designated ED court in the afternoon. It was a brief hearing and as the ED did not press for further remand, Madda was sent to jail. Madda was in ED’s custody for 15 days, and apparently, they had completed their questioning. Madda was represented by his lawyer Vishal Baheti.

The court has fixed the next day of the hearing of the case on June 30. Madda is already in jail for his involvement in a Rs 5.5 crore land fraud case. Madda was arrested on April 3 in connection with the FIR registered by the crime branch in the Kalpataru Society case. Since then he is in jail. This scam is of about Rs 1.5 cr. Later, ED conducted search operations at the premises of Surendra Sanghvi and Deepak Madda in May and questioned Sanghvi and his son Prateek.