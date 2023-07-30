Indore: Duties Assigned To Administrative Officers

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah in the city on Sunday, the duties of top officers of district administration was fixed on Saturday.

As per the order issued by collector Ilayaraja T additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma, SDM Rau Vijay Mandloi will be present at the airport, deputy collector Roshni Vardhman will be present at airport’s old terminal, additional collector RS Mandloi and SDM Mhow Rajendra Singh will present at helipad developed at Netriks. Additional collector RS Mandloi and SDM Mhow Rajendra Singh at the main event venue at Parshuram Temple premises in Janapav, deputy collector Seema Kanesh and deputy collector Jayesh Pratapsingh will be present at the green room set-up in Janapav hill.

At the venue of the main event at Kanakeshwari Ground additional collector Sapna Louvanshi and SDM Ajit Srivastava will be present. Deputy collector Priyanka Chaurasia will present in sector one of Kanakeshwari Dham, deputy collector Roshni Vardhman in Sector 2, deputy collector Nidhi Verma in Sector 3, tehsildar Shrinidhi Rajput in Sector 4, tehsildar Ajay Ahirwal in Sector 5 , SDM Shashwat Sharma and Anshul Khare and Ajit Srivastava will be present in Hotel Marriott, additional collector Rajendra Raghuvanshi, SDM Hatod Ajay Bhushan Shukla will lookafter accommodation in Hotel Marriott. At Residency Kothi, sub-divisional Officer Bhicholi Hapsi Priya Patel, Naib Tehsildar Nitesh Bhargava will be present.