Indore: Dry run planned on Wednesday

PBD LOGO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dry-run to inspect the state and city’s readiness to host the PBD Conference and GIS-2023 Summit will be carried out on January 5. Meanwhile, more than 70 officials have been engaged with various projects in and around the Brilliant Convention Centre, the airport and other important venues.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. chaired a meeting of these officers at the BCC on Monday and informed them about the responsibilities assigned to them and issued necessary guidelines. Collector Ilayaraja asked them (the officers) to give in their best so that Indore can script a golden history with these two big-ticket events. We must make an impact in the minds of the guests and can’t afford to be slack in our endeavour. The officials attached with the arrangements of the event were given detailed information about the responsibilities assigned to them.

These officials will visit the important sites/venues on January 3 and get a complete picture of the scenario and collect all the latest information.

Another meeting will be held on January 4 and a rehearsal related to the arrangements will be held on January 5.

The collector told these officials to collect feedback on a daily basis from the guests about their experience especially from those who will be availing the services of “Padharo Mharo Ghar – the Home Stay'' and the hosts too. In case of problems, they should be resolved immediately.