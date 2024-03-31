Indore: Drive Underway To Prevent Land From Becoming Barren Landing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to save the decreasing carbon level of agricultural land in India and leading to the land becoming barren, major institutions of the country have collectively launched a national level public campaign for land nutrition. Under the drive farmers would be made aware to move towards chemical-free farming.

The drive was launched in 2021. Under the drive, with the collective efforts of social and religious organisations working in the field of agriculture and environment, soil nutrition and conservation work is being promoted through Bhoomi Pujan programmes in thousands of villages of India. Due to this, a large number of farmers have become aware of the land and have moved towards chemical-free farming.

Scientists in the field of agriculture and environment have expressed concern many times that the physical, chemical and biological balance of agricultural land is deteriorating and due to increasing pollution in the land, there will be an adverse impact on production leading to a crisis in the next few years. Soil organic carbon has fallen far below the minimum requirement. Therefore, in the interest of the country and farmers, organizations have taken up the cause of positive change through soil nutrition.

Naval Raghuvanshi, coordinator of Akshaya Krishi Parivar, informed about the drive here on Friday. Main organistation like Gayatri Parivar, Patanjali Yogpeeth, Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON and Shri Ramchandra Mission working in rural areas have decided to carry forward the drive. He said that drive will intensified from Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and will continue till Devotthan Ekadashi. The coordination work will be done by Akshay Krishi Pariwar.