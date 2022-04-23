Indore: Drive against drivers using mobile phones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops will, on Monday, launch a special drive against drivers or riders talking on their mobile phones while driving or riding vehicles. The violators would be issued ‘challans’ and their vehicles may also be seized during the drive.

On the instructions of DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, all the traffic management teams in the city will take action against such violators in their areas. Drivers talking over phones could endanger their own lives, as well as of other commuters’, through such an act.

DCP Jain said the traffic management police teams had been taking action against drivers who use mobile phones while driving for a long time but this special drive would be more effective.

Information about the e-challans of red light violation against errant drivers will also be gathered from the traffic management centre. If red light violation was found against the vehicles, a fine will be collected on the spot for all past violations, as well.

Drive against autorickshaws

The traffic police, on Friday, also checked autorickshaws and slapped about 215 challans against the drivers of these vehicles for violating traffic rules. During the drive, the traffic police slapped 130 challans against cars, 90 challans against the loading vehicles, 26 challans against Tata magic and city vans and 14 challans against buses and other vehicles for violating traffic rules. Papers of the auto drivers were also checked by the police.

Handcarts removed from footpath

To ease traffic flow, QRT-5 of the traffic police removed handcarts from the footpath near IT Park Square. Traffic subedar Kuldeep Singh Parihar and his team managed traffic in the Bhanwarkuan and Choithram Mandi areas and took action against the violators. The handcart removal cleared clogged roads. Vehicles parked in front of shops and other commercial establishments were also removed and the drivers were fined for obstructing traffic flow. The police made announcements to thecommuters not to park vehicles in no-parking zones. Many vehicles were removed from the roadside with cranes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:26 AM IST