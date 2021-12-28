Indore: Door-to-door survey of factories in Sanwer Road industrial area to check release of industrial water into river, drains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Monday, gave instructions to her subordinates to conduct a door-to-door survey in the industrial area on Sanwer Road to establish factories which release their polluted water into drains and the Kanh river and submit the report within seven days.

On Monday morning, Pal visited the industrial area and learnt that many factories release their industrial water into the drains which finally reach the Kanh.

In the evening, she held a review meeting with additional collector Pawan Jain, additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni, officers of the Pollution Control Board, zonal officers and other officers.

At the meeting, she said there was an urgent need to stop the flow of industrial water into drains and the Kanh. She directed that a door-to-door survey of all factories in the industrial area on Sanwer Road be carried out. Pal said there were 170 factories on Sanwer Raod which has permission from the Pollution Control Board.

According to PCB rules, effluent treatment plants (ETPs) are a must for factories to treat industrial water. Only treated water can be released into drains. The survey team should ascertain whether the factories have set up ETP on their premises and whether these ETPs are working. She said that sewage water from the factories should be connected to the sewerage line so that it does not flow into drains. “All factories found flouting norms should be sealed and their electricity connection should be cut,” Pal said.

