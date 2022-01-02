Indore: Doctors protest against posting bureaucrats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The medical fraternity—including doctors, nurses and staff—of MGM Medical Hospital and associated hospitals staged demonstrations against the decision of posting bureaucrats over the deans of medical colleges in the state.

Members of the Medical Teachers’ Association, Indian Medical Association, Junior Doctors’ Association, Nursing Association and others participated in the protest and worked after tying black ribbons as armbands throughout the day.

They said that the deputy collector of the state administrative services or the officials of the India Administrative Services (IAS) had no expertise to run medical colleges or understanding of health education.

Vice-president of the Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association Dr Poonam Mathur said, “I wonder how they—the deputy collectors and IAS officers—become specialists for every department. Sometimes, they are experts in finance and, on other days, they turn experts in education or water resources.”

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 09:11 AM IST