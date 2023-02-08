Indore: Doctors federation threaten strike from February 17

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying the protest to press their demands, MP Government/Autonomous Doctors Federation has threatened to go on indefinite strike from February 17.

The umbrella body of government doctors association, medical officers association, medical teachers association, nursing officers association, and ESIC doctors association has said that following the ‘Chikitsa Bachao - Chikitsak Bachao’, campaign, they will start demonstration against the government from January 15.

"We are protesting against the government with the demands of proper medical and treatment facilities at the health centres and also timely promotions of doctors, nursing officers and other basic demands. We will intensify our protest from February 15 by tying black ribbons at work," president of Medical Officers Association Dr Madhav Hasani said.

He added that over 10,000 health workers will join the protest across the state as they will strike work for two hours on Feb 16 and will go on indefinite strike from Feb 17.

