Indore: Doctors fear coronavirus, only 20 per cent clinics open in city

Indore: Even after district administration has allowed the doctors across the city, except containment areas, to reopen their clinics with the expectation to join the fight against COVID-19, only 15-20 per cent doctors are keeping their clinics open leading to trouble for patients.

Due to the less number of clinics being operated currently, people have to travel more in the city during lockdown to reach clinics.

Residents of many areas like Rajendra Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Bhawarkuan and others face the same issues and said that they are no choosers as they hardly have options.

However, doctors have their own issues and fear of COVID-19 spread.

“There is fear among doctors of being infected by COVID-19 due to which many of them are not opening the clinics. Another reason is that they are waiting for the lockdown to end,” vice-president of Indian Medical Association-Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said.

He added that some of the doctors also informed the IMA that footfall of patients is too low.

“As people are focusing more on their immunity and not eating outside, number of people falling ill is also very low and so as the turnout at clinics is low. Doctors are also available on phone due to which they don’t find it important to open the clinics,” he added.

’We are motivating doctors to join the fight’

Meanwhile, Secretary of Indian Medical Association-Indore Dr Sadhna Sodhani said they are motivating doctors to start their clinics through various videos and contents.

“We have appealed to all our members to join fight against COVID-19 and we believe that they will come forward soon. We expect that all clinics will open by June 1,” she added.