Indore Doctor Suicide: Doc's Sister Accuses Girlfriend Of Provocation, Demands Probe; Friend Reveals Couple Visited Bhedaghat For Holiday-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 'love angle' has surfaced in the suicide case of Indore's MGM doctor Aman Patel on Thursday.

A video shows Aman's sister Vandana Patel blaming his girlfriend of provocation.

According to information, Aman had been in a relationship with a girl for the last three years and both were serious about marriage.

However, in recent days, tensions reportedly grew between them after the girl allegedly started talking to another boy. The family claimed Aman was deeply disturbed because of this.

Vandana further alleged that before the incident, Aman and the girl had spoken over the phone. She claimed the girl said something so extreme that his brother ended his life.

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Before the incident, around midnight, Aman had called his paralysed mother and told her that he was “not feeling good.”

He had also shared his mobile password with a friend shortly before his death. Police have seized his mobile phone and laptop and started examining call records and chats.

Friends and family members have also claimed that the girl’s family was against their inter-caste marriage. According to them, the tension in the relationship increased after her parents came to Indore nearly 24 hours before the incident.

They alleged the girl distanced herself from Aman due to family pressure, which pushed him into deep emotional stress.

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A close friend of Aman, who studies at AIIMS Bhopal, said they had been friends for 11 years. He claimed Aman had told him that the girl, who is from Raipur, had promised to marry him. The friend also said the couple had travelled to Jabalpur earlier this month and spent time together at places including Bhedaghat.

Meanwhile, Aman’s friends questioned why the girl was not present during the postmortem or funeral if the relationship was so serious. They claimed they have important evidence related to the case and are ready to hand it over to police.

The family has demanded a fair investigation into the matter.