Indore: Divyang Woman Gets House

Two other divyangs get retrofitted scooties

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the jansunvai held at the collector’s office on Tuesday, the collector Ilayaraja T sanctioned a house for a divyang woman while two other divyangs were given retro-fitted scooties.

Usha Rathore, a disabled woman living in Marimata Square, told the collector that her husband passed away about 20-22 years back and she is taking care of her family by selling incense sticks. Her income is not high and she lives in a rented house. She has trouble paying rent every month. She told the collector that if she were to own a house, then it would be a big relief for her. She said she also has a son who is blind. Usha said that she has deposited Rs 50,000 for a house and the Collector sanctioned Rs 1.5 lakh from the Red Cross. He instructed the IMC to allot her a flat built in Kanadiya under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Similarly, he approved retrofitted scooties for Bharat Kumar Verma and Kamlesh Jinwal, both divyangs.

Apart from this, Rs 10,000 was sanctioned for a sewing machine to Priyanka Jain who is self-employed. Along with this, Rs 3000 was sanctioned to Gangabai, Rs 3000 to Bablibai, Rs 5000 to Jaya Barwa and Rs 3000 to Basanti Bai to meet their immediate needs.

