Indore: Divisional Commissioner Visits Cancer Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya reached Government Cancer Hospital for a surprise inspection and expressed displeasure over the stock of medicines in the hospital. Bhaydiya accompanied by dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit reached the hospital on Sunday morning and inspected the basement, and other facilities there.

During the inspection, he also reprimanded the hospital staff for the poor state of affairs in the hospital mainly of the equipment and stretchers. He also asked the officials to prepare the sub-well to stop the seepage of water in the basement of the hospital building outside the hospital instead of preparing it in the basement. He also met the patients in the wards and asked the officials to serve show cause notice to three staff nurses for negligence in work.

The official also asked the doctors to share the development plan of the hospital along with the plan for the utilisation of space in the basement.