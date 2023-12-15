 Indore: Divisional Commissioner Reviews Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Preps
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Mal Singh reviewed the preparations for Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here on Thursday. He instructed the officials concerned for the successful run of the yatra across the division.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will start in the Indore division on December 16. The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the preparations through a video conference and instructed all the collectors and the officers concerned to organise the yatra smoothly and successfully.

He said that public representatives should be made participants in the event and the suggestions provided by them should be included. Singh, while discussing the district-wise preparations, said that the campaign should be given a top priority.

All district officers should take this event seriously and ensure that the benefits of the Central government schemes reach every eligible person. He directed that women power should also be included in the yatra.

Besides, school students should also be made aware of the schemes of the Central government through the yatra.

In the meeting, all the collectors gave information about the route chart fixed for the yatra in their respective districts and the preparations being done at the district-level, block-level and panchayat-level.

