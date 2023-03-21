 Indore: Div comm reviews construction at Adi Shankaracharya statue site
Indore: Div comm reviews construction at Adi Shankaracharya statue site

Tuesday, March 21, 2023
article-image
File Photo of Omkareshwar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma on Monday did a virtual review of the progress in the construction of the site, in Omkareshwar, where the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya will be installed.

Sharma directed collector Khandwa Anoop Kumar Singh, who attended the meeting online, to go to Omkareshwar on Tuesday morning and submit his report after inspecting all the works. The divisional commissioner also inquired about the condition of the Omkareshwar suspension bridge and gave instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure that it is properly maintained. He said that after the safety audit of the bridge, a concrete action plan should be presented.

SK Mishra, in charge of the project, said that there is excellent coordination between various departments involved in the construction of the statue and the work is expected to be completed within the stipulated time. It was informed by the construction agency that the concrete foundation work has been completed till the ground level.

The work of making the idol is also going on at another place.

The state government is developing Ekatma Dharm (oneness pilgrimage) on the hill in Omkareshwar, where the statue of Adi Shankaracharya has to be placed.

article-image

