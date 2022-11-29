Indore: District Legal Services Authority orders Rs 38.37 lakh compensation to crime victims

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Madhya Pradesh Crime Victim Compensation Scheme 2015 a compensation order of Rs 38,37,000 was issued by District Legal Services Authority on Monday.

DLSA secretary and district judge Manish Kumar Shrivastava said under the Madhya Pradesh Crime Victim Compensation Scheme, 2015, by the District Legal Services Authority, such crime victims/their dependents, who have suffered loss or damage as a result of the crime, such as death, rape, sexual crime, serious injuries, acid attack or those who have suffered and need rehabilitation are provided compensation under the scheme.

Under the Crime Victim Compensation Scheme 2015, the District Level Committee meeting was held on Sunday at chaired by principal district judge Subadh Kumar Jain, along with district judge Manish Kumar Shrivastava, collector Ilayaraja T, commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra, and other officials.

District judge Shrivastava said that cases were placed before the committee for compensation, in which Rs 38,37,000 compensation was given to the victims.

Read Also Indore: Hundreds line up to glimpse RaGa as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters city