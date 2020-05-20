Indore: District administration allows elective surgeries with safety measures in ‘Green’ hospitals

With the increasing troubles faced by the patients, waiting for their surgeries for last two months, District administration has allowed the hospitals and doctors to start elective surgeries with safety measures.

In an order, released by Collector Manish Singh on Tuesday, all hospitals falling under ‘Green Category’ can perform elective surgeries, which were postponed due to the lockdown and are now putting adverse effects on the patient’s health. However, he added that the non-emergency surgeries will be postponed for a month.

Member of District Core Committee for COVID-19, Dr Sanjay Londhe said that the orders will give relief to the patients waiting for their surgeries for last two months.

“All elective surgeries were postponed due to lockdown but it has started creating trouble for the patients due to which administration has allowed for performing such surgeries. This can be performed in Green Category hospitals and hospitals will have to ensure safety of the patients, doctors and staff,” he said.

Dr Londhe added that doctors should perform surgeries of those who are facing troubles, like patients of cancer, neurology, bypass surgery and others. It should postpone the rest of the surgeries.

The orders by the administration will give relief to a large number of patients who were waiting for their surgeries as all elective surgeries were postponed in March, after the outbreak of COVID-19 and only emergency surgeries were being performed, including deliveries.

Administration has also planned on opening private clinics in the city and it would be initiated soon.