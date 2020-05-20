Indore: An expert shares how machine learning can fight coronavirus; here's what we have understood

Indore: During a webinar Dr Anuradha Srivasaraghava shared a report on how machine learning can be used to understand and fight coronavirus.

She shared her model and spoke on machine learning (ML) in a webinar organised by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Wednesday. About 1,000 participants attended the seminar.

She had collected some of available data sets from the COVID-19 official India website. “This data set has been applied the Logistic regression model to find the accuracy of the model,” Anuradha shared her model.

She explained that accuracy of this model predicts the chances of the admitted patient to get recovered. “Some of the parameters such as a patients age sex and travel history based on which she predicted by applying some of the machine learning algorithms that what is the chances of the of the patient to get recovered,” Anuradha said.