Indore: An expert shares how machine learning can fight coronavirus; here's what we have understood

Indore: During a webinar Dr Anuradha Srivasaraghava shared a report on how machine learning can be used to understand and fight coronavirus.
She shared her model and spoke on machine learning (ML) in a webinar organised by Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Wednesday. About 1,000 participants attended the seminar.
She had collected some of available data sets from the COVID-19 official India website. “This data set has been applied the Logistic regression model to find the accuracy of the model,” Anuradha shared her model.
She explained that accuracy of this model predicts the chances of the admitted patient to get recovered. “Some of the parameters such as a patients age sex and travel history based on which she predicted by applying some of the machine learning algorithms that what is the chances of the of the patient to get recovered,” Anuradha said.
“An artificial intelligence deep learning model can accurately detect COVID-19 and differentiate it from community acquired pneumonia and other lung diseases,” explained Anuradha. She explained this was found in a multi-centre study published in the journal Radiology.
She further discussed present scenario machine learning can be applied to some of the important aspects such as monitoring the social distancing.
“The use of ML to predict the economic scenario after the lockdown is over, application of robots for spraying the disinfectants in various infected areas and in the end she provided some of the important feedback by sharing some of the important links on which research can be done in this area,” Anuradha said.
Further, the session was concluded on the note ML is an important tool in fighting the current pandemic. “If we take this opportunity to collect data, pool our knowledge, and combine our skills, we can save many lives – both now and in the future,” Anuradha said.
