Indore: Distribution of moong dal to children starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moong dal will be provided to primary and middle school students as per the guidelines given by the state government from Tuesday.



It is being done under the Prime Minister's Nutrition Shakti Nirman under the mid-day meal scheme. Moong dal will be distributed through a programme organised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Tuesday. In this programme, apart from the inauguration, bhoomi pujan of various development works will also be done.

According to the information received from the food and civil supplies department, a programme has been prepared for distribution of moong dal to school children.

Under this, 10 kg of moong dal will be distributed to the primary school students and 15 kg to the middle school students. Students will get moong dal from their respective fair price shops.

The telecast of the main function to be held in Bhopal on Tuesday will be screened at all fair price shops. Instructions have been given to maintain cleanliness and adequate rations at the shops. The list of students who have received moong dal has been released. This event will be begin from 4 pm onwards.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:26 AM IST