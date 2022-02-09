Indore: Distressed over poor performance in exam, class-11 student commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class-11 student allegedly committed suicide in Annapurna locality in Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Manswavi Verma, a resident of Shastri Nagar locality. She was a student at a private school.

According to information, Verma appeared in Chemistry’s exam on Tuesday and reportedly, could not perform well. Therefore, she was upset.

On Wednesday morning, she was found hanging in her room by parents.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for autopsy.

