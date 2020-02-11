Indore: Discoms to buy surplus power from farmers’ solar panels

Indore: In order to make farmers self-reliant in electricity, the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company plans to encourage them to install solar panels for irrigation and sell the surplus power to earn money.

“As part of Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana, we have decided to encourage farmers to install solar panels in their fields and produce electricity. The electricity production would not only help the farmers meet their power requirements but also help them to make money by selling the surplus electricity to Discom,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

If the goal of doubling farmer’s income by 2022 has to become a reality, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) has to be expanded to reach 20 lakh farmers this year. The West Discom is thinking of targeting to include 20000 farmers of Malwa-Nimar region under the scheme.