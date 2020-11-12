Indore: Designer diyas dazzle, entice local buyers

Indore: As the three-day fest of Diwali began on Thursday, the vendors of earthen lamps finally saw the bright light of hope of the festival as shoppers brought lamps in bulk. Waiting for the last day to make the purchase, most working professionals stopped by street vendors and were amazed to find designer colourful ‘diya’ this Diwali.

“A simple colourful design like henna tattoos in ancient times and mandala style have been prepared this year to entice buyers,” Gopal Yadav, a vendor, said. He added that the earthen lamps have been brought from villages in Haryana and Rajasthan this year.

“We have tried to use different colours this year, other than moulded self-design diyas,” Jhanvi Patwa, a vendor, said. She shared that until today, the sales were slow leaving them in worry.

“We were about to lose our last hope if people wouldn’t have come for bulk shopping, but luckily lord Dhanvantari has blessed us enough to at least celebrate the fest,” Patwa said.

Major crowd of buyers was seen in Rajwada, Palasiya, Vijay Nagar, BRTS corridor, Sapna Sangeeta road, etc.