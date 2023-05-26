Indore: Decision to lease out Gandhi Hall revoked after protests

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decision by Indore Smart City to lease out the iconic Gandhi Hall to a Ujjain-based company for Rs 50 lakh a year has been revoked following strong objections from the Congress and also from former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Now, local leaders and intellectuals of the city will decide how this building is to be maintained.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, “The decision to lease out the Gandhi Hall has been revoked. Gandhi Hall is a heritage site of the city and its renovation was done by the Smart City. Suggestions will be taken from local leaders and intellectuals on how best to use this building at a meeting.”

The lease was given to the Ujjain-based company after a tender was floated by Smart City. The handover was supposed to take place on June 1.

Under the Smart City Project, Gandhi Hall was renovated spending an amount of Rs 6.62 cr.

Also known as Ghantaghar, the building was constructed in 1904 for Rs 2.5 lakh and was then named King Edward Hall. The building was inaugurated by the Prince of Wales (George V) on his arrival in India in November 1905. After the country became independent in the year 1947, it was renamed Gandhi Hall. This building was designed by English architect Stevenson.