Indore: Decide priority for next three months, says Collector to officers  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilaya Raja T has made officers responsible for their departmental work. He said they themselves must decide the priority for the next three months and work accordingly and added that there should not be any negligence in departmental work.

He ordered the officers to review their departmental work on a day-to-day basis and asked them to immediately rectify the deficiencies as and when found. Collector Raja gave these instructions in a meeting held at his office on Wednesday.

Raja reviewed the progress of redress of cases registered under the CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act. He directed that all the officers should give top priority to redress cases registered under CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act. He ordered the officer to check the cases registered under CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act daily and ensure their proper and positive redress. He said that there will be a daily monitoring system in the district for immediate disposal of causes related to quick assistance.

Additional collectors Ajay Dev Sharma, Abhay Bedekar, RS Mandloi, Sapna Lovanshi and chief executive officer of District Panchayat, Vandana Sharma and other officers were present. Collector Raja reviewed department-wise the progress of redressal of cases registered under the CM Helpline and Public Service Guarantee Act. He instructed that there should not be any kind of indifference or negligence in the disposal of registered cases. He said that the applications coming under the Public Service Guarantee Act should be resolved within the time limit.

While reviewing the redressal of the cases registered in the Tribal, Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes Welfare Department, he directed that it should be ensured that the students get scholarships on time. He asked officers to go to the colleges along with the officials of the Higher Education Department and see the scholarship distribution system. He instructed that it must be ensured that scholarship forms are submitted along with the admission of the students.