Indore: Death threat to high court advocate, Police clueless even after 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even 24 hours after the incident, police were clueless about the youths who allegedly gave a death threat to a High Court advocate in the Central Kotwali area. However, police claimed that the suspects were captured in a CCTV installed near the spot, and a search is on for them.

Central Kotwali police registered a case against two unidentified persons on the complaint of High Court advocate Anil Naidu for threatening to kill him when he was on his way to the court on Saturday. The police checked the CCTVs of the area and found two suspects on a bike. However, they could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that the CCTVs of other locations are being checked and a route map of the suspects is being prepared. Police claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

According to the complainant, the accused allegedly threatened him that his fate would be like that of the person in Udaipur and later they fled. However, the police said that they argued over some issue.

