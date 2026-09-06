Indore DCP Car Spotted Swerving Across Road, Hitting Vehicles | Video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A car carrying a DCP nameplate was reportedly seen being driven recklessly in Indore, hitting a child riding a bicycle and an elderly man on a scooter on Sunday.

Both reportedly escaped serious injuries in the incident, which took place in the Pardeshipura area two days ago.

A video has surfaced showing a car with a DCP nameplate being driven in a zigzag manner on a road in Indore, as if the driver was struggling to control the vehicle. The car can be seen moving from one side of the road to the other and hitting other vehicles along the way. The incident has raised questions over the way the police vehicle was being driven.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Video Shows Indore Police DCP’s Car Being Driven Recklessly, Hits Cyclist Child And Elderly Scooter Rider #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/sXXXyMxlfh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 6, 2026

According to reports, two policemen were inside the car, bearing registration number MP 03 A 8674.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from the Clerk Colony side and was seen moving in an unusual and unsafe manner.

The car first hit a child riding a bicycle. The child fell onto the road, but the driver allegedly continued driving instead of stopping. A passerby riding a bike recorded the incident and followed the car while filming it.

The car then moved through Kalash Square towards Bhandari Bridge. During the journey, it was allegedly being driven very close to other vehicles. Some people reportedly tried to stop the driver and ask him to drive carefully, but backed away after noticing the DCP nameplate on the vehicle.

At Bhandari Bridge, the car allegedly continued at the same speed and came close to several vehicles. It reportedly also touched some vehicles before hitting a scooter bearing registration number MP 09 UE 3531.

The elderly man riding the scooter lost his balance after the impact and fell towards the footpath. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

A video of the incident was recorded by a passerby and has since drawn attention to the manner in which the police vehicle was being driven.

There were also allegations that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time. However, this has not been confirmed. Police officials are yet to clarify whether any action has been taken against the driver.