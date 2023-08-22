Indore: DCBM Organises Induction Cum Orientation Programme

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) welcomed its newest batch, 2023-26, with a grand induction cum orientation programme that left an indelible mark on both students and dignitaries. The event, held at the college campus, was a seamless blend of academic insights, cultural expressions, and valuable interactions with esteemed personalities from various fields.

Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore and Sanjeev Khanna, the chief operating officer of Patanjali, graced the occasion. Sumit Chandhok, board member of the Daly College Society, added a touch of institutional pride to the event. The programme commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the pursuit of knowledge. A captivating welcome dance performance added a cultural flair to the event, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of the student community. The academic orientation was given by the erudite principal, Sonal Sisodia.

Keynote speaker, Prof Rai told about the importance of ‘OCEAN’ of Opportunities while the Guest of Honour Khanna emphasised upon the Art of Self maximization. Their words resonated with the incoming students, igniting a spark of motivation and aspiration within them. In recognition of academic excellence, meritorious students were awarded scholarships during the event. These awards not only served as a testament to their dedication and hard work but also motivated their peers to strive for excellence.

