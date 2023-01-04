e-Paper Get App
Indore: DAVV says no provision for special ATKT in BEd rulebook

However, the university told the students that it would forward their request for special ATKT exams to the Department of Higher Education seeking guidance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) refused to hold special ATKT exams for fourth-semester students of the BEd course, stating that there is no such provision in the rulebook.

If the DHE agreed, then a special exam will be conducted, a university official stated.

Some students, who failed a subject in the fourth-semester exams, had staged a protest seeking special ATKT exams so that they don’t miss the opportunity to apply for teaching posts advertised by the state government.

The university convened a meeting of the exam committee for education discipline on Tuesday. The committee members observed that there is no provision for special ATKT in the BEd course ordinance.

Therefore, the committee declined to ask the university to hold special ATKT exams, and consequently, the university administration rejected the demand of students.  



