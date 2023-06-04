Indore: Cyclothon on World Cycle Day

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cyclothon was held in Indore on Saturday to commemorate World Cycle Day in which around 200 took part. The event, commenced from the parking area of C 21 Mall, and its aims was to encourage people to stay fit and burn calories with every pedal. Prior to the race, participants indulged in a lively Zumba session to warm up. The cyclothon passed through popular landmarks such as TI Mall, Regal Chouraha, Indore Central Mall. The winners were given medals, certificates, and gift vouchers

