Indore: Cybercriminals on prowl, started targeting senior citizen

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercriminals have now started targeting senior citizens, especially those who are pensioners or whose age is more than 50 years as many pensioners are not familiar with the working of internet banking and the cyber criminals took advantage of the same. Surprisingly, the thugs posing as bank officers contact the senior citizen to obtain their data and the bank details to fraudulently activate their internet banking.

In the last one month, 3 such cases of fraud have been reported to the cyber cell in the city, which the State Cyber Cell officials are engaged in investigating. The cyber cell officers are also facing challenges during the investigation as these cyber crimes are different and new. At present, it is being ascertained how the criminals have been successful in obtaining the data of the citizens.

Modus operandi

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that according to the complaints received in the past, the thugs contacted the senior citizens, after which they got information about the accounts of the senior citizens by posing as bank officers. By engaging the senior citizen in talking, the cyber criminals activate internet banking of the senior citizens registering their (cyber criminal) mobile number with the accounts. After that they got access to the accounts and stole cash from them. In these three cases, the complainants got to know about the fraud when they received messages of the deduction of the money from their bank accounts. Later, they approached the cyber cell office to lodge a complaint.

Do not open unknown links

Cyber cell officers said that most of the cyber crimes are committed by the thugs by sending unknown links. When the receiver opens the link, it asks to provide other details. After that the thugs can dupe that person. Officers appealed not to open any unknown links received on mobile phone or through any other medium. Do not respond to phone calls from unidentified people or do not respond to messages about KYC update.

Report fraud complaint on this number

The people should report the matter to a national helpline number 155260 immediately after they have been duped. By lodging a complaint on the helpline number, people can stop the further transactions and can stop their financial loss. The people can also report the matter on the website www.cybercrime.gov.in to stop further loss.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 11:21 PM IST