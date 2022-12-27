Indore: Cyber fraud Alert cops recover Rs 1.98L

Representative Image | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the crime branch on Monday recovered Rs 1.98 lakh duped by an unidentified person after he had gathered credit card details and the OTP of a victim.

Police said the victim, one Abhishek, had complained that he had received a phone call from a “bank official” who offered to help him in extending his credit limit.

After agreeing, Abhishek apparently received an URL from the caller. On clicking the URL, the victim followed the subsequent instructions and the caller then asked the victim to enter the OTP which he received on his mobile number on the designated space on the link.

As soon as Abhishek entered the OTP, an amount of Rs 1.98 lakh was siphoned off in a jiffy from his credit card and the accused disconnected the call.

The victim immediately informed the incident to the cyber cell of the crime branch. They contacted the concerned department of the bank from which the transaction was made and with the help of bank authorities, the police reversed the transaction and helped the accused recover the duped amount.