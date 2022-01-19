Indore: Cyber cell recovers Rs 2.5 L lost by cop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber cell on Wednesday ensured a refund of Rs 2.5 lakh to a police constable, who had lost the amount after downloading an online gaming application on his mobile phone. Interestingly, the fraud came to light when the constable saw that he won Rs 11 lakh and he sent a request to transfer the amount to his bank account.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that the police constable posted in the city had lodged a complaint in December 2021. He stated in his complaint that he had downloaded an online gaming application from a website. In four months, an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh was deducted from his bank account and it was deposited in the gaming application.

When the complainant saw an amount of Rs 11.29 lakh in his gaming account display, he raised a request to transfer the amount to his bank account. After that, his online gaming id was suspended so that he was unable to see anything on the display. He later checked his bank account statement and lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.

Inspector Anju Patel, ASI Ramprakash Bajpai and constable Ramesh Bhide started an investigation into the case and they gathered technical information from the website. Later, they sent mail to the payment gateway and managed to stop the transaction. The amount was refunded to the original payment mode. The cyber cell officials are still investigating the case and gathering information about the conman.

