Indore: CUET-UG, PG Counselling To Be Held Simultaneously | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the results of the common university entrance test (CUET) for PG was released, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday signalled that the counselling for CUET-UG and CUET-PG will be held simultaneously.

“We have planned to hold the first round of CUET-UG counselling from August 16. We may start PG counselling also either on August 17 or 18,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission coordinator at DAVV.

The results of CUET-PG were declared by National Testing Agency late on Thursday night. The university is expecting result data from NTA by end of this month. It has planned to start registration from August 1 to 9. After that, the merit list will be released by August 12.

Within four to five days after that, the university may start counselling for PG courses. This year, a record 88,000 candidates eyeing DAVV had registered for CUET-PG. Last year, the figure was 38,000 registrations. NTA had conducted the exam from June 5 to 30.

Candidates Who Had Showed Interest In

DAVV can participate in counselling Unlike UG courses, students who had chosen DAVV during choice filling at the time of registration will be able to participate in counselling for PG at the university.

For UG courses, the DAVV has not put such a condition. Candidates, who had appeared in CUET-UG, can participate in counselling at DAVV by filling a Google Form by July 24.

Courses Of DAVV Are Up For Grab

This time, the counselling is to be held for 17 MBA courses offered by 10 different teaching departments of DAVV.

The courses include high in demand Financial Administration, Marketing Management, Business Economics, HR (Financial Services), E-Commerce and Business Analytics, APR, Tourism, Media Management etc.

The courses are offered by IIPS, IMS, EMRC, School of Economics, School of Commerce, Data Science and other departments.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)