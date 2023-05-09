Indore: CUET counselling at DAVV unlikely before July

FP Photo/File

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday said that it was unlikely to hold CUET counselling for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by its teaching departments before July first week.

Registrations for the counselling are likely to start soon after the common university entrance test is over in June.

“As of now, we haven’t decided on the dates. Tentatively, the CUET counselling for admission in UG and PG courses will start in the first week of July,” said Prof Kanahiya Ahuja, coordinator of CUET at DAVV.

A record 1.76 lakh students have registered for CUET-UG eyeing admission in DAVV.

The CUET for admission in UG courses offered by around 290 universities across the country will be held in the second last week of this month. The CUET for admission in PG courses will be held in the second week of June.

The results of both exams are expected by June last week. After receiving the results data, the DAVV invite candidates based on the scores of CUET and grant admission.

National Testing Agency has been holding CUET for admission to central and other universities in UG and PG courses since last year.

The DAVV participated in the maiden CUET and will opt for its scores for admission to its teaching departments.

