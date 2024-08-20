Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth Dies By Suicide Before Visiting Sister; Drug Peddler Held With 78 Gm Brown Sugar & More

Youth Dies By Suicide Before Visiting Sister | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Dies By Suicide Before Visiting Sister

The deceased was supposed to visit her home for Rakhi invitation Indore A 25-year-old youth allegedly killed himself by hanging at his place under Sanyogitaganj police station limits on Sunday evening. The deceased was supposed to visit his sister's house to invite her for Rakhi celebrations but before that he hanged himself.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manish Wankhede, a resident of Shukla Nagar. Manish worked as a painter. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as yet. His family members said that there is a tradition to call sister back to her maternal home the day before Rakhi, where the brother is also supposed to have a meal at her place. After returning from work in the evening, Manish's elder brother Ashish asked him to get ready so they could go to their sister's house together. Manish went into his room to get ready but did not return. When Ashish went to check on him after about half-an-hour, he found Manish hanging.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drug peddler was arrested by Raoji Bazar police with 78 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh, police said on Monday. The accused was earlier too arrested by the police for smuggling drugs in 2021. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Gautam Rao of Raj Kamal Tower.

The officials received information that the accused used to sell drugs from his flat. Acting on a tip-off, police reached the mentioned place and nabbed him from his place. When police inspected his house, they found 78 grams of brown sugar from a tiffin. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of NDPS Act. He is being further interrogated for his drug source.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified miscreants were booked by Juni Indore police on Sunday for snatching a woman’s purse containing mobile phone and Rs 5,000 cash when she was returning home on foot. The accused are still at large and have not been identified yet. According to the police, one Mamta Parani, a resident of Bairathi Colony, lodged a complaint with Juni Indore police stating that she was returning home from Sindhi Colony after shopping and when she was about to reach her home, two unidentified individuals came on a scooty from behind and snatched the purse she was carrying.

The purse contained the cash and a mobile phone. The police registered a case against the accused under section 304 of the BNS and began a probe. In another incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a youth under MIG police station circle. A case was registered on Sunday against them under section 304(2) of the BNS on the complaint of one Yash Gangra, a resident of Anoop Nagar. Gangra told police that he was walking in his colony when two unidentified individuals came on a bike and snatched his mobile phone.