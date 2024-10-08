Indore Crime Round-Up: Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff; Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For Honking & More

Two Teenagers Stabbed Over Tiff | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenagers were allegedly stabbed by their acquaintance after a tiff under the Lasudia police station limits. The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim. According to the police, one Gaurav Vanskar, 17, a resident of Nipaniya Kankar, lodged a complaint stating that his friend Aryan’s two acquaintances confronted them and got into an argument.

They asked Aryan why he was talking to the accused’s girlfriend. When Aryan denied the allegations, they began to thrash him. The complainant and another friend intervened when the accused attacked them with a knife and stabbed both of them, resulting in bleeding. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 115(2), 118(1), 296, 351(3) and 3(5) of the BNS.

Man Stabbed By 6 Including Auto Driver For Honking

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed while his companion was attacked by an auto driver and his five accomplices after a dispute over honking for overtaking. The incident occurred in Simrol around 7:30 pm on Sunday when the victim was riding a bike.

According to the police, one Ratan Singh, a resident of Khargone district, lodged a complaint with Simrol police stating that he was going on bike with Sajan Chauhan to their native place. When they reached near Simrol village, an auto was going in front of them.

He wanted to overtake the autorickshaw so he honked after which the auto driver and his five accomplices sitting in the auto began to argue with them. They thrashed them and one of them took out a knife and stabbed Sajan, resulting in his injuries. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 296, 115(2), 351(2), 118(2) and 3(5) of BNS and detained them.

Two Arrested With Brown Sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two individuals were arrested with 12 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 lakh in Pardesipura, the police said on Monday. Sub-inspector Deepak Jamod and his team caught the two suspected individuals on a two-wheeler during patrolling at night.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ritik and Vansh of Sukhliya. The police seized the 12 grams of brown sugar and the two-wheeler used for the transportation. The accused were being interrogated about their source of the drugs and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of NDPS Act.