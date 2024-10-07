 Indore: Business Man’s 15-Year-Old Son Stripped Naked, Harassed By Three
Indore: Business Man’s 15-Year-Old Son Stripped Naked, Harassed By Three



Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy, who is the son of a businessman, was stripped naked and sexually harassed by three minors in Tejaji Nagar police station area, an official said on Sunday. The accused also made a video of the incident and circulated it on WhatsApp after which the incident came to light.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that the boy studies in class 10th and his three acquaintances including a classmate stripped him naked and sexually harassed him. One of them made the video of the incident while two assaulted the boy sexually.

The incident occurred in March but came to light recently after his father saw the video after the accused circulated it on WhatsApp. He inquired from the boy regarding the incident when he told the truth.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IT Act, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act and gave notice to the accused after seizing the mobile phone. 

