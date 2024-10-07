Caught On Cam: Angry Bull Attacks 10-Year-Old Boy, Tosses Him In The Air With Horns In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy’s simple day of playing outside his home turned into a terrifying experience when a stray cow attacked him out of nowhere and threw him away in Ujjain on Monday.

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area, showing the cow grabbing the boy with its horns, tossing him into the air, and the boy falling to the ground.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | Caught On CCTV: Bull Picks Up 10-Year-Old Boy With Its Horns, Tosses Him On Street In Ujjain#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #UjjainNews pic.twitter.com/dTXZB9RfJa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 7, 2024

According to informatiob, the boy, Sahil, or Golu as his friends call him, was laughing and having fun near Indore Gate in Anandganj when the cow suddenly charged at him from behind and threw him away.

Without warning, the cow tossed Golu a full five feet into the air with its horns, sending shockwaves through the street.

Upon hearing Golu's cries, neighbors and his mother ran out in panic. They quickly rushed to his side and managed to drive the cow away. Golu's father, Mohan Singh, who was out working at the time, took his injured son to the hospital, where doctors recommended a CT scan due to serious concerns about his head injury.

With limited funds, Mohan worried about how to pay for it, but caring neighbors came together, chipping in to help cover the medical expenses.

Locals Fed Up Of Street Animals

Shubham Sisodia, a resident, mentioned how they’ve repeatedly asked the municipal corporation to take action against these wandering animals, but their pleas went unheard.

Now, they are demanding that the owners of such cows face strict consequences and that the animals be sent to shelters.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Pathak swung into action after the incident, deploying teams across six areas in the city to round up stray cattle.

He assured residents that they would identify the owner of the cow responsible for the attack on Golu and take firm action to prevent such incidents in the future.