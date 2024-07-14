Indore Crime Round Up: 20-Year-Old Girl Run Over By Train; Dog Bites 12-Yr-Old Boy; Tanker Hits Overturned Truck | Representational Image

20-year-old girl run over by train while crossing track, dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl died after she was run over by a train while she was crossing the track at Laxmibai Railway station. GRP TI Sanjay Shukla said that the deceased was identified as Bhanupriya Ringe, a resident of Shivaji Nagar. She was crossing the railway track when Bhopal Mhow Express ran over her around 8:30 pm. The family members said that she was addicted to intoxicants.

Dog bites 12-yr-old boy, owner booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police registered a case against a man after his pet dog attacked and bit a 12-year-old boy on Friday. According to the police, one Manish Chauhan, a resident of Umrikheda, lodged a complaint with Tejaji Nagar police stating that his neighbour Akash had unleashed his dog on the road who bit his son and he sustained injuries. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and began a probe.

Tanker hits overturned truck, driver dies Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tanker driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck that had overturned ahead of him under the Kishanganj police station's jurisdiction on Friday. According to the police, the incident occurred near Tihi Village around 12:30 pm when a truck, driving at high speed and recklessly, overturned. A tanker coming from behind hit the overturned vehicle. The tanker driver Pavan Singh got trapped in the cabin after the incident and succumbed to his injuries. The police registered a case under the relevant section of the BNS against the truck driver for his negligence, which led to the death of the tanker driver.