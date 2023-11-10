Indore Crime: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Waiter

Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old waiter of a lodge was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Transport Nagar area under Bhanwarkuan police station on Thursday. The police are investigating the case to ascertain the cause of death. It was believed that he might be died due to excess consumption of liquor.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Raghu More of Ahir Khedi Kankad. The family members said that he was addicted to liquor.

Five held while planning to rob petrol pump

Chandan Nagar police arrested five people while planning robbery at a petrol pump on Thursday. The police recovered sharp-edged weapons, iron rods, wooden sticks and chilli powder. The police were tipped-off about armed people sitting near petrol pump. The police reached the spot and nabbed the accused.

The accused were identified as Parminder Singh Barnala and Malkhan Singh of Akash Nagar in Dwarkapuri, Pradeep Mishra of Rajendra Nagar, Koshal Bajaj of Raj Nagar and Vinayak Agnihotri of Sudama Nagar.

During subsequent interrogation, the accused confessed to planning to rob the petrol pump. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the them.

Two held with brown sugar worth lakh

Pardeshipura police arrested two persons with brown sugar worth lakhs of rupees, an official said on Friday. The duo had bought it from somewhere for their customers. The duo was being interrogated to ascertain the source of drugs.

On instructions of senior officers, a checking drive was conducted in the city. During the checking drive, the team spotted two persons near NTC Ground. As the duo tried to flee, the cops cordoned off the area and nabbed them.

Around 32 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them.

The accused were identified as Yash Kashyap and Rahul Singh of Pardeshipura. Rahul allegedly informed the police that he had met Yash in jail during lockdown. He said that Yash was a drug addict so he used to bring drugs from somewhere in the city. He also sold drugs to customers. He said that they used to make three-fold profit by selling the drugs.

However, the duo was yet to reveal the identity of supplier. They were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and further investigation was underway.

