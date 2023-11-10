Indore: Cops Reunite Lost Elderly Woman With Family

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of women police helped an elderly woman, who had lost her way, to meet her family on Thursday. According to the police, an elderly woman came to the police station and said that someone would kill my son and someone had stolen her money.

The woman was suffering from memory loss and was unable to provide her house address. The women police station in-charge Priti Tiwari counselled the woman but she could not understand Hindi.

As she wore a Bengali saree, the police inferred that she was from a Bengali family. Police contacted a Bengali language expert and tried to talk to the woman on which they came to know that she hailed from Bengali Colony in the city and her son is an auto-driver.

The police contacted the woman’s son and called him to the police station. The son informed the police that his mother has a fear of something and feels insecure about him.

She is suffering from memory loss due to old age. The police reunited the woman safely with the family members.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)